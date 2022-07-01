Confident of winning 123 seats in Assembly polls: HDK

The JD(S) is confident of winning 123 seats in the Assembly election next year, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Thursday.

“I have full faith in my party workers and the people of Karnataka and we are confident of winning 123 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections. My confidence in people is much stronger than the Congress and BJP,” Kumaraswamy told a news conference.

Attacking the Congress, Kumaraswamy said the JD(S) is not under any stress. “There is a lot of difference between Assembly and Council polls. Congress has proved who the BJP’s ‘B’ team really is during the Rajya Sabha elections,” he said.

On reports of an internal survey giving 120-plus seats to the Congress, Kumaraswamy charged that the party is trying to “twist the truth” with such claims.

“The future of the Congress is dependent on (BJP leader) B S Yediyurappa’s political move,” he said, referring to how Yediyurappa broke away from the BJP in 2013, which helped the Congress come to power.

“The Congress is making a similar calculation,” he said.

Janata Mitra campaign

The Janata Mitra Yatre, planned by the JD(S) eyeing the upcoming BBMP elections, will be held between July 1 and 17 across Bengaluru.

According to Kumaraswamy, 15 LED vehicles will travel across all the Assembly constituencies covering all the wards in Bengaluru seeking suggestions from citizens on what needs to be

done.

Meanwhile, the vehicles will also highlight the works done by JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda for Bengaluru when he was prime minister and the achievements of Kumaraswamy as chief minister.

The valedictory of the campaign will be held on July 17 and the venue will be decided soon, Kumaraswamy said.