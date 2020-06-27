Cong alleges rise in police atrocity of minority leaders

A delegation of leaders from Kodagu Congress Minority Wing, who alleged that minority leaders and particularly Congress leaders were being targeted by the police in the district, met Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D K Shivakumar in Bengaluru recently.

On the directions of the KPCC president, the delegation met DGP and submitted a memorandum on the rise in police atrocity in the district.

The delegation, led by District Congress Minority wing president M A Usman, also drew Shivakumar’s attention towards the rise in false cases against Congress leaders in the district.

The members said that laws were being misused by the police in the district. The police are puppets in the hands of the BJP leaders.

Karnataka Director General of Police after accepting memorandum from the delegation promised to get the report from the police on the allegations.

The delegation also met KPCC Minority department president Sayyed Ahmmed on the occasion.