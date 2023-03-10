'Cong asks ticket aspirants about money, not people': Srinivas quits party

District Congress Committee former president Ti Na Sreenivas has tendered his resignation to primary membership of the party and has decided to face the forthcoming assembly polls as an independent candidate from the Sagar assembly constituency.

Announcing this during a press conference here on Thursday, he said he was with the party for the last 38 years and he had been part of various activities of the party. He also got an opportunity to head the district Congress committee. But all of a sudden, he was asked to step down without any valid reason. "Later, I came to know that people with no money and power have no future in the party. So I decided to quit the party," he said.

He said those who are keen to face the forthcoming assembly polls on Congress ticket must have money. "They (leaders) ask how much money you have and not people. Those who came from other parties have been given various positions. But the honest and committed workers are being sidelined. Dejected over these developments, I decided to quit Congress," he explained.

He said he would strengthen Malnad Raitha Horata Samithi in the coming days and be the voice of the people of Malnad region. He claimed that he is a born fighter and he served as the voice of former minister Kagodu Thimmappa. Later, he was completely sidelined in the party, he said.

He had defeated Congress candidate in urban local body polls before embracing BJP. A fighter may not have money but he has people, he said. "I have the support of the people of Sagar and I will move forward with it," he said.