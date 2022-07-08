Cong flays PM's move on polyester tricolour

Congress on Friday rose in support of the decision of the Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha to hold a 'satyagraha' demanding the scrapping of an amendment to the Flag Code of India 2002 allowing the use of machine-made polyester tricolour along with hand spun or hand-woven national flags.

The party targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision, alleging that he acts like the ambassador of khadi but has actually denigrated khadi and Mahatma Gandhi.

It said the decision would lead to the loss of jobs and make a mockery of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ (Tricolour in Every House) campaign as part of the 75th year of Independence.

Senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar told a press conference that the Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha is the only unit licensed to produce Khadi national flags and facing closure following the decision, which he said could make ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to ‘Har Ghar Mein Cheen Ka Bana Hua Tiranga’ (Chinese made tricolour in every house).

"The self-styled champion of khadi will preside over the death of khadi, revealing himself to be a Polyester monopolist," he said, adding that the Congress fully associates" itself with the "Dhwaja Satyagraha" of the Sangha.

The government had in December last year amended the Flag Code of India, 2002 to allow machine-made polyester flags and officials are claiming that the move would help in bringing down the cost of tricolour and help in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. Earlier, only handspun or hand-woven or cotton or silk khadi bunting was allowed.

"This is another stark reminder that our pseudo-nationalist ruling party has no understanding of our freedom struggle. The 'Tiranga' is a symbol of the country’s freedom and sovereignty. Khadi signifies how Indians defeated the mighty British using the simple charkha, a symbol of self-sufficiency, spiritual humility, national integrity, social equality, communal harmony and ahimsa," he said.

These are "values alien to the BJP and its predecessors who played no role in the freedom movement, in the design of the national flag or in the popularisation of khadi", he said, adding the RSS had refused for half a century to hoist the tricolour at its Nagpur headquarters.

"The Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha is the only unit licensed to produce khadi national flags and is facing closure as a result of this decision. The Congress fully associates itself at the national and state level with its Dhwaja Satyagraha and urges all nationalist forces to join in," he added.