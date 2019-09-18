Cong had to beg despite winning 80 seats, says Sudhakar

Disqualified Chikkaballapur MLA K Sudhakar lashed out at state Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao causing a situation where Congress legislators had to “beg from a small party” despite winning 80 seats in the Legislative Assembly election.

Sudhakar took to Twitter to express his ire against Rao. “(sic) Mr dinesh g rao, mind your language! We are not beggars but leaders like you gave begging bowl to us to stand in front of a small regional party though we had won 80 seats just for ur greed. First introspect your bad decisions & weakness before vanishing,” he tweeted.

On Tuesday, Rao had said that the disqualified MLAs, who were like kings in the Congress, have been forced to beg in front of BJP leaders after they quit the party.

In another tweet, Sudhakar took a dig at Rao for the Congress’ worst performance in a Lok Sabha election.

“..the Congress party won only one seat in Lok Sabha elections. The party has never faced such a sorry state. Review your bad decisions and weakness. Due to your behaviour Congress had to go with a begging bowl,” he said.