Cong hits out at MTB for ‘misogynistic’ remark

The Congress on Saturday condemned an alleged misogynistic statement made by BJP’s Hoskote candidate MTB Nagaraj, against the party’s Padmavathi Suresh.

Nagaraj, during his campaign earlier this week, had reportedly launched a tirade against his opponent saying, “If as a man, I find it challenging to bring about change in the constituency despite working for 12 hours a day, what can a woman do?”

Addressing reporters on Saturday, former minister Rani Satish of the Congress said Nagaraj’s statement was humiliating to women. “When people voted for these candidates, they believed them to be eligible for the post. However, MLAs who have been disqualified are contesting elections. They have cheated public for the greed of money. Such candidates need to be taught a lesson in the elections,” she said.

Listng out women politicians in the country, Satish said there were stalwarts such as Indira Gandhi and Sushma Swaraj, who demonstrated excellent leadership.

Senior Congress leader Motamma, too, lashed out at Nagaraj. “He had worked with us earlier. As soon as he went to BJP, he is making such senseless statements.”