'Cong is not allowing coalition govt to functiion'

MLC and senior JD(s) leader Basavaraj Horatti charged that Congress is not allowing the coalition government to function as per the agreement.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, Horatti charged that Coalition government coordination committee chairman Siddaramaiah is trying to control the government from outside.

"From day one of formation of the coalition government the Congress is throwing spokes into the smooth functioning of the government., he said and added that even during the selection of chairperson for legislative council the Congress backtracked on its word on giving that post to JDs.

He said the resignation of H Vishwanath is unfortunate. Vishwanath tried to convince H D Deve Gowda against the interference of Siddaramaiah into coordination committee. Siddaramaiah doesn't want Vishwanath in the committee.