Cong, JD(S) target Modi after his tweet on Bihar floods

The opposition Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, alleging that he has adopted an "indifferent behaviour" towards Karnataka on the issue of extending flood relief funds from the Centre.

The outburst came after Modi's tweet about the Bihar floods. "Spoke to Nitish Kumar Ji regarding the flood situation in parts of the state. Agencies are working with local administration to assist the affected. Centre stands ready to provide all possible further assistance that may be required," Modi had tweeted on Monday.

Retweeting Modi's tweet, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah sought to know why there was "hatred" for Karnataka and no response from Modi despite the severe floods that ravaged many parts of Karnataka.

"More than 60 days since parts Karnataka suffered from floods. No shelter, nothing to eat, cattle dying, crops lost - but response from Narendra Modi is missing. Why this hatred towards Karnataka?", he tweeted. He also questioned the "inaction" of the 25 BJP Lok Sabha members from Karnataka, asking them what they were doing.

Speaking to reporters in Chitradurga district, he said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been saying that his government has given Rs 10,000 each to the flood-hit people, but they have alleged discrimination in release of money.

"They did not give money to those who supported Congress and only BJP supporters got the money. Till now no money has been released to rebuild houses, crop and livestock losses. Not even sheds were given to those who lost their houses," he alleged.

Former deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Dr G Parameshwara said he appreciated the "speedy aid" extended to Bihar, but tweeted that "We cannot but think about the gross apathy shown towards Karnataka by the Centre. Karnataka, and the south, belong to India too, Narendra Modi Avare (Ji)!".

In another tweet, he said "On days like these, we cannot but wonder if Bihar's 40 seats vis-a-vis Karnataka's paltry 28 is the reason why Nitish Kumar gets a call, but B S Yediyurappa's repeated efforts to talk about Karnataka floods get rejected. We are also in this nation, sir. What you are doing is not good".

The JD(S) tweeted: "Narendra Modi Avare (Ji), why can't you show similar interest in helping Karnataka? You visit Karnataka multiple times during elections but you do not want to be part of the sorrow of people now?"

During the floods in many parts of Karnataka in August, 84 people lost their lives, while lakhs of hectares of land was inundated. About 1.5 lakh houses were damaged and there was huge loss of livestock.