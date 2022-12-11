Cong letting leaders down led to Gujarat debacle: Moily

Cong letting Gujarat leaders down led to poll debacle, says Moily

The Congress won just 17 seats in the Gujarat Assembly, while bagging 40 seats in the 68-member Himachal Pradesh House

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 11 2022, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2022, 03:05 ist
M Veerappa Moily. Credit: DH Photo

State leaders were let down, which led to the poor show of the Congress in Gujarat Assembly elections, senior party leader M Veerappa Moily said on Sunday.

Noting that the Congress should always respect leaders who brought it success earlier, the former union minister said the move to make Pratibha Singh, wife of former CM late Virbhadra Singh, PCC chief paid electoral dividends in Himachal Pradesh.

The Congress won just 17 seats in the Gujarat Assembly, while bagging 40 seats in the 68-member Himachal Pradesh House.

“Tested, well-tested and time-tested leaders will have to be given honour and respect and that’s how the Congress can come up, which we have not done in Gujarat”, Moily told PTI.

“In Gujarat, the leaders have been let down and things have not improved. It’s a lesson to be learnt,” the former Karnataka chief minister said.

Speaking in general terms, he said Congress national general secretaries and observers should not “impose” on state leaders. Instead, they should be empowered, nurtured and given due recognition “so that they can always work for the party.”

“Last time, they got a very good result (Congress got 77 seats in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections). All these leaders who were at the helm of affairs (in Gujarat in 2017) have been changed, they are not properly given their respect and recognition,” Moily pointed out. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
Congress
M Veerappa Moily

What's Brewing

Assam IAS pens graphic novel on rhino poaching

Assam IAS pens graphic novel on rhino poaching

Memes pour in as rains hit Bengaluru

Memes pour in as rains hit Bengaluru

Footballers with most international caps

Footballers with most international caps

Why emotional labour falls to women at work and home?

Why emotional labour falls to women at work and home?

UK govt defends royals after race row, documentary

UK govt defends royals after race row, documentary

Indian student leads ‘plogging’ missions to clean up UK

Indian student leads ‘plogging’ missions to clean up UK

'Drishyam 2' earns over Rs 200 crore in 23 days

'Drishyam 2' earns over Rs 200 crore in 23 days

'Joker' sequel starts filming, Joaquin's first look out

'Joker' sequel starts filming, Joaquin's first look out

 