Cong misleading Muslims on CAA, says Joshi

Saying that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not against the Muslims of India, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accused the Congress leaders of misleading the minorities on the issue.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a CAA awareness rally here on Sunday, Joshi said, “Lakhs of Hindus, who faced religious persecution in Pakistan and Bangladesh, have migrated to India. Most of them are living in the streets and facing police harassment as they do not have citizenship. The amendment to the Act provides such people citizenship rights.”

Joshi took a dig at the Congress for ‘misleading’ the Muslims on the CAA. “It is unfortunate that Congress is speaking the language of Pakistan. India has exposed Pakistan on the issue of harbouring terrorists and terror financing. This is an opportune time to show the world the persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan. It is a known fact that Pakistan did not honour the Nehru-Liyakat Pact. Congress should understand this,” the Union minister said. On the CD released by former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Mangaluru police firing, Joshi said, “Kumaraswamy is a hit-and-run politician. Police officers have already given clarification on the incident. It is not right to accuse the cops of wrongdoing on the action taken by them,” he said.