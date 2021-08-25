Cong MLA Tanveer Sait expresses hopes on continuing alliance with JD(S)

With a few hours left, Congress MLA Tanveer Sait is confident of continuing alliance with JD(S) in the Mayor election.

JD(S) and Congress will continue the alliance in the civic body, said Sait.

However, it is yet to be decided who will be the Mayor.

Both Congress and JD(S) members have filed nomination papers for the Mayor post.

It is inevitable for the Congress party to join hands with JD(S) to keep BJP away from power.

BJP is the single largest party in the 65 members council.

The party has a total of 24 members and it will win the election without any difficultly if both, Congress and JD(S), field candidates.