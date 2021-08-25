Sait expresses hopes on continuing alliance with JD(S)

Cong MLA Tanveer Sait expresses hopes on continuing alliance with JD(S)

BJP is the single largest party in the 65 members council

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 25 2021, 14:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2021, 14:54 ist
Tanveer Sait. Credit: DH File Photo

With a few hours left, Congress MLA Tanveer Sait is confident of continuing alliance with JD(S) in the Mayor election.

JD(S) and Congress will continue the alliance in the civic body, said Sait.

However, it is yet to be decided who will be the Mayor.

Both Congress and JD(S) members have filed nomination papers for the Mayor post.

It is inevitable for the Congress party to join hands with JD(S) to keep BJP away from power. 

BJP is the single largest party in the 65 members council.

The party has a total of 24 members and it will win the election without any difficultly if both, Congress and JD(S), field candidates.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

JD(S)
India News
Indian Politics
Karnataka
BJP
Tanveer Sait

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dubai to open world’s biggest observation wheel

Dubai to open world’s biggest observation wheel

9/11: Victims' families find solace in support groups

9/11: Victims' families find solace in support groups

Unforgetting Partition: Overcoming a state of amnesia

Unforgetting Partition: Overcoming a state of amnesia

Covid-like pandemic may hit within next 60 years: Study

Covid-like pandemic may hit within next 60 years: Study

'2 in 3 Indians addicted to being online due to Covid'

'2 in 3 Indians addicted to being online due to Covid'

South Indian films make it to 10 most tweeted hashtags

South Indian films make it to 10 most tweeted hashtags

 