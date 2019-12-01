Cong open for re-alliance with JD(S): Venugopal

All India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal has stated that the Congress was open for re-alliance with JD(S) after the December 5 byelections in the state.

Speaking to mediapersons in Hubballi on Sunday, he said that the BJP has made a mockery of democracy to capture power. "However, this byelection will be the end of BJP government in state and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will have to resign on December 9," he said.

The BJP has become a promoter of horse-trading not only in Karnataka but in several other states. Here too, large sum of money was given for the disqualified MLAs to revolt against the coalition government. However, the byelection result will teach bitter lesson to the saffron party, he said.

On post-poll alliance with Shiv Sena, Venugopal said that the Congress had not compromised with its ideologies. Shiv Sena dumped BJP and came forward seeking post-poll alliance with Congress and NCP. The alliance was made only after the Shiv Sena promised of implementing common minimum programme, Venugopal justified.