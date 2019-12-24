Cong responsible for violence in Mangaluru: Ravi

Some people have the mentality to suspect their own mother and the Congress has reached such a mentality, BJP State General Secretary and District In-charge Minister C T Ravi has said.

“A suspecting nature is not new to the Congress,” he added.

The minister was reacting to the Congress raising doubt over the genuineness of the video footage of the violence released by the police.

He said, “Those who suspect mother and army raise such doubts. In the past, they had raised doubt over EVMs. The BJP will accept people’s mandate in Jharkhand. Had the Congress lost the election in Jharkhand, they would have raised doubt over EVMs.”

“B S Yediyurappa was elected as the chief minister unanimously. He is our leader. It is the Congress culture to make their own leaders step down from the post. Congress which lost power wanted a rift in the form of violence. At the outset, it looks like the Congress was responsible for the violence in Mangaluru. The CCTV footage proves that the violence was pre-planned. Section 144 was violated by the riot,” he charged.

The chief minister has already ordered a magisterial and CID inquiry into the violence. Stringent action will be initiated against those who were responsible for the riot, he said.