Cong’s win in Shivajinagar blessing for Savadi?

The defeat of the BJP in Shivajinagar constituency might open doors for Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who is now hoping to land a Legislative Council berth to continue as minister in the B S Yediyurappa-led government.

Congress’ MLC Rizwan Arshad defeated M Saravana of BJP, and will now have to vacate his Council seat. This could be the seat Savadi can bag.

The DyCM, who had lost against Mahesh Kumathalli, the Congress rebel who won with a BJP ticket on Monday in Athani constituency, will have to be re-elected by the end of January 2020 to continue as minister in the State cabinet.

Though there were rumours that Savadi will be asked to step down, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had assured him that he will continue as DyCM even after the bypolls.