Cong seeks judicial inquiry into Hosapete accident

Congress MLC Jayamala urged the government to conduct a judicial inquiry into the Hosapete accident case, in which Revenue Minister R Ashoka’s son is reportedly involved.

Speaking in the Legislative Council, Jayamala highlighted “the varying standards of the police in investigating cases” and alleged the government’s “over-reaching influence” on the police.

“One MLA, after a hit-and-run case, said that he would take his son to the police station. With connection to another MLA’s son, where two people were killed in an accident, police say that they don’t know who was behind the wheel.

Since police did not investigate the case properly, media had to expose the details,” she said.

JD(S) member Basavaraj Horatti, backing Jayamala, said that those allegedly involved in the case should come clean. “Why should they hide facts about the case? They should come clean,” he said. Two people were killed in an accident at Mariyammanahalli in Hosapete taluk on February 10.