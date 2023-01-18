Cong to probe scams in BJP regime: Siddaramaiah

Cong to probe scams in BJP regime if voted to power: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah accused the BJP government of trying to bury the 'Santro' Ravi case

  • Jan 18 2023, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2023, 04:44 ist
A section of crowd at the Congress party's Praja Dhwani rally in Bagalkot on Wednesday. Credit: DH Photo

Bagalkot, DHNS: Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday, the Congress party, if voted to power, will constitute a commission to probe all the scams of the BJP government.

Expressing confidence of the Congress party returning to power after the Assembly elections, Siddaramaiah, addressing a Praja Dhwani rally here, said, "We will get all the scams of the present BJP government, including 40% commission in contracts, irregularities in recruitment of PSIs and PWD assistant engineers among others, probed and initiate action against those involved in it."

Siddaramaiah accused the BJP government of trying to bury the 'Santro' Ravi case. "'Santro' Ravi, a notorious criminal, has links with several ministers. It is strange that the police did not seek his custody. It only shows that the state government is out to bury the case to shield some ministers," he charged.

Replying to a specific query, Siddaramaiah said, "I will contest from only one seat. I contested Assembly polls from Chamundeshwari eight times. After delimitation of the constituency, I contested from Varuna and in the last elections, I vacated Varuna to my son and contested from Chamundeshwari and Badami. What's wrong in contesting from two seats," he asked.

 

 

Congress
Siddaramaiah
BJP
Scams
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka

