'Cong will face bypolls under collective leadership'

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Monday said the party would face the bypolls to 15 Assembly constituencies in the state under collective leadership.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Siddaramaiah said, “The state government has completely failed in providing relief to the flood-affected people in north Karnataka. I had pressed the chief minister to take an all-party delegation to the prime minister. But B S Yediyurappa didn’t even bother to consider my plea,” the former chief minister chided.

Replying to a query, Siddaramaiah dismissed reports of differences in the Congress party. “There is no infighting within the party and no leader will be cornered or sidelined in the party, the CLP leader said.