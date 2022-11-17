Congress alleges electoral fraud in Karnataka, seeks CM Bommai's resignation

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Thursday alleged that Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, BBMP officials and State Election authority were responsible for theft of voter data, fraud and impersonation.
"Electoral fraud has been exposed," said Surjewala as he claimed that officials impersonated as election body officials to collect data from voters.
He demanded Bommai's resignation for being party in crime in trampling democracy.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Signs of torture emerge in Ukraine's Kherson
After losing mother, tiger cubs take big survival step
NASA capsule on way to moon after launch by new rocket
DH Toon: India to be most populous country in 2023
Bengaluru needs out-of-pothole thinking
Webb telescope shows hourglass around forming star
Marie Antoinette's furniture to be auctioned in Paris