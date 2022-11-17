Cong alleges electoral fraud in K'taka, seeks CM's exit

Congress alleges electoral fraud in Karnataka, seeks CM Bommai's resignation

Surjewala claimed that officials impersonated election body officials to collect data from voters

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 17 2022, 10:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 10:07 ist
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Thursday alleged that Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, BBMP officials and State Election authority were responsible for theft of voter data, fraud and impersonation.

"Electoral fraud has been exposed," said Surjewala as he claimed that officials impersonated as election body officials to collect data from voters.

He demanded Bommai's resignation for being party in crime in trampling democracy.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Randeep Surjewala
basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
BJP
Congress
Karnataka Politics

