Congress alleges electoral fraud in Karnataka, seeks CM Bommai's resignation

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Thursday alleged that Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, BBMP officials and State Election authority were responsible for theft of voter data, fraud and impersonation.

"Electoral fraud has been exposed," said Surjewala as he claimed that officials impersonated as election body officials to collect data from voters.

He demanded Bommai's resignation for being party in crime in trampling democracy.

More to follow...