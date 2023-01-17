Congress corners BJP over corruption, scams

The Congress party will reinvestigate those cases, which have been closed by filing B report, if voted to power in the upcoming Assembly polls, KPCC president D K Shivakumar said here on Tuesday.

Terming the BJP government as a B report government, he said that the Congress party would reinvestigate those cases which had been closed by filing a B report if voted to power in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Shivakumar was speaking after inaugurating the 'Praja Dhwani' rally.

"The government misused powers and closed cases relating to the death of a contractor and recruitment scams. The Congress party will respond to the woes of the victims," he said.

"The officers who were involved in scams are behind bars, but ministers who played a role in corruption are outside bars," he alleged.

'Valid evidence'

The audio file released by Karnataka State Contractors' Association working president R Manjunath was valid evidence against BJP legislator G H Thippa Reddy, said leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah.

On Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's statement that he would order an investigation if a valid document was provided against Reddy, Siddaramaiah said, "Basavaraj is an engineering graduate unlike his father's father S R Bommai, an advocate. The Chief Minister has not read about the Evidence Act."

He heads a 40% commission government, he alleged.

'Most corrupt govt'

Karnataka State Congress-in-Charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the ruling party leaders themselves had admitted that BJP was a party of rowdies and goons. Hence, the BJP should not continue in power even for a minute.

"The most corrupt government in the country is in power in Karnataka. Contractors have levelled charges against an MLA. Legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal speaks against his party leadership, terming a minister as an agent. Should this government continue in power?" he asked.