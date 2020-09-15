Congress demands special debate on drugs in session

Congress demands special debate on drugs in Assembly session

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 15 2020, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2020, 23:05 ist
“The drug menace must be contained. Otherwise, Karnataka will become another Udta Punjab,” said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Eshwar Khandre. Credit: DH Photo

Congress on Tuesday demanded a special debate on the issue of drugs in the upcoming session of the legislature. 

“The drug menace must be contained. Otherwise, Karnataka will become another Udta Punjab,” Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Eshwar Khandre told reporters. He also demanded the formation of a special team to crackdown on drugs.  The Congress leader charged that the drug mafia ran amok in Bengaluru where “rave parties” continue unabated. “The government should strengthen the law to tackle drugs. Those involved in the drugs business must be imprisoned for life,” Khandre said. 

The party also targeted the ruling BJP by sharing photographs of Revenue Minister R Ashoka with a person accused in the drug racket.

“These pictures of R Ashoka with the drug racket kingpin Rahul show that they were not accidental meetings, but there could be more to their relationship,” the Congress said in a tweet. “BJP leaders, who accuse people from other parties to cover-up their scams, must be subjected to inquiry first,” it said.

On Monday, Ashoka said that he had nothing to do with the drug racket accused Rahul. He said he was photographed with Rahul at a function he attended in his Padmanabhanagar constituency. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Drugs
BJP
Congress

What's Brewing

Wrong turn led whales to crocodile-infested river?

Wrong turn led whales to crocodile-infested river?

Want cheaper beer? Save a tree

Want cheaper beer? Save a tree

Two vaccine candidates reveal 'excellent safety': Min

Two vaccine candidates reveal 'excellent safety': Min

Man uses snake as face 'mask'

Man uses snake as face 'mask'

 