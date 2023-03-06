Congress didn't snatch Lokayukta's power: Siddaramaiah

Congress didn't snatch Lokayukta's power: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah clarified that Congress had constituted the ACB to curb corruption and had not snatched powers of Lokyayukta

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Mar 06 2023, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 15:55 ist
Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH Photo

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Monday said that he did not close Lokayukta as alleged and is ready to resign if it is proven.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah clarified that Congress had constituted the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to curb corruption and had not snatched the powers of Lokyayukta. The former CM said the body existed during the tenure of Congress in the state and Chief Minister Basavaraj  Bommai is lying even after knowing all this.

"The poll manifesto of the BJP had assured of cancelling ACB. But it was the Court that had closed the ACB and not the BJP government. It is a habit for the BJP to tell lies and it is their family deity", Siddaramaiah criticised.

Lookout notice

Commenting on MLA Madal Virupakshappa, Siddaramaiah alleged that the government is protecting him and the BJP knows about his whereabouts. They have been diverting the people in the name of a lookout notice for Madal, Siddaramaiah alleged.

"Mr Bommai was seeking proof for all corruption allegations. Now, the MLA has been caught red-handed. What action has the CM taken?" he questioned.

Credit war over expressway

Siddaramaiah also said that he would inspect the Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway on March 9.

Commenting on the expressway between Mysuru and Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said the credit for the expressway should go to the Congress government. "There is no role of either MP Pratap Simha or the BJP government. Only a few kilometers come in the limit of Pratap Simha's Lok Sabha Constituency. But he keeps projecting that it is their achievement," he criticised.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Lokayukta
Congress
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Corruption
Siddaramaiah

What's Brewing

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Indian luxury homes market sees fresh boom after years

Indian luxury homes market sees fresh boom after years

Birthday Special: Janhvi Kapoor's unseen childhood pics

Birthday Special: Janhvi Kapoor's unseen childhood pics

Machine magic or art menace? Japan's first AI manga

Machine magic or art menace? Japan's first AI manga

 