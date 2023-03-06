Congress didn't snatch Lokayukta's power: Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Monday said that he did not close Lokayukta as alleged and is ready to resign if it is proven.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah clarified that Congress had constituted the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to curb corruption and had not snatched the powers of Lokyayukta. The former CM said the body existed during the tenure of Congress in the state and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is lying even after knowing all this.

"The poll manifesto of the BJP had assured of cancelling ACB. But it was the Court that had closed the ACB and not the BJP government. It is a habit for the BJP to tell lies and it is their family deity", Siddaramaiah criticised.

Lookout notice

Commenting on MLA Madal Virupakshappa, Siddaramaiah alleged that the government is protecting him and the BJP knows about his whereabouts. They have been diverting the people in the name of a lookout notice for Madal, Siddaramaiah alleged.

"Mr Bommai was seeking proof for all corruption allegations. Now, the MLA has been caught red-handed. What action has the CM taken?" he questioned.

Credit war over expressway

Siddaramaiah also said that he would inspect the Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway on March 9.

Commenting on the expressway between Mysuru and Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said the credit for the expressway should go to the Congress government. "There is no role of either MP Pratap Simha or the BJP government. Only a few kilometers come in the limit of Pratap Simha's Lok Sabha Constituency. But he keeps projecting that it is their achievement," he criticised.