Congress is confused, frustrated over Ram Temple: Pralhad Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday criticised the Congress, saying it was confused on the Ram Mandir issue and in dilemma to take a firm stand fearing loss of Muslim or Hindu votes.

"Congress opposed BJP's stand on constructing Ram Mandir in Ayodya, it called Lord Ram fictional and even decided to break the Ramsetu. Now, Congressmen are speaking the other way. Congress cannot think beyond vote bank politics which is in its DNA itself. Congressmen think that they are born to be in power," he charged.

BJP is all for constructing a grand Ram Mandir peacefully and legally, due to its conviction and not for politics. Same was the case with the revocation of Article 370 for Jammu & Kashmir. Anti-national activities have comparatively come down now. Some people do not want everything going smoothly in the country, and Congress and Asaduddin Owaisi are among them, Joshi opined, adding that the Congress is merely frustrated.

We are not saying anything about Kashi and Mathura, he said.

'No State politics'

Joshi also clarified that he would not enter state politics.

On talks that efforts were being made to lobby for Joshi to make him the chief minister if there was a change in leadership in Karnataka, Joshi denied the claims.

"B S Yediyurappa will complete the term as the chief minister," he said.

On Kalasa-Banduri

Admitting that getting forest clearance for Kalasa-Banduri project implementation would take time, Joshi stated that efforts would be made to get the clearance as early as possible if the State government submitted detailed plan including proposed afforestation measures and land identified for that.

In coal block auction above Rs 200 crore, some restrictions are put for investments from many neighbouring countries, and not exclusively for Chinese companies, he added.