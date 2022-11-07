Congress is the 'Gangotri' of corruption, says Bommai

Calling the Congress the 'Gangotri' of corruption, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the grand old party has laid the groundwork for massive corruption in the state.

"Former chief minister Siddaramaiah’s statements are delusive. Whatever he says has been proven false. He said that Yediyurappa will not become the chief minister and that the BJP disproved all of his expectations. When Congress was in power, it implemented unfavourable policies. Hence, voters rejected Congress," he told reporters before attending the Janasankalpa Yatra in Kaup.

"AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge should understand that his party is a failure. Congress should be aware of the extent of corruption during its tenure. Congress is synonymous with corruption," the CM said.

He said that in opposing corruption, the BJP has launched an investigation into three to four reported cases of corruption.

Bommai said the response to the Janasankalpa programme has been encouraging for the party, adding that it will be held across the state, pushed further by party workers' enthusiasm.

The chief minister said that huge investments are expected in the coming days in coastal areas of Mangaluru and Udupi districts, especially in the field of renewable energy and hydrogen fuels.

On failing to open paddy procurement centres in Udupi even after harvest has commenced, Bommai said that he will hold a meeting and take a decision on the same by next week.

Regarding the toll gate at Surathkal, he said that steps will be taken to vacate the toll plaza and the issue is related to the NHAI. He also said that the Muruga mutt seer issue is in the court and added that he will receive updates on the case regarding Renukacharya' nephew's death tomorrow