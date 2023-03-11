Congress leader A Manju joins JD(S)

Congress leader A Manju joins JD(S)

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 11 2023, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 03:20 ist
Credit: Getty Images

Senior Congress leader and former minister A Manju, who represented the Arkalgud constituency (Hassan district) in the Legislative Assembly, joined JD(S) on Saturday.

This development has cleared the rumours about the confusion of the JD(S) candidate in Arkalagud as sitting MLA A T Ramaswamy is moving away from the party.

Sources confirmed that A Manju will contest the forthcoming assembly election from Arakalagud. Manju, originally a Congressman, shifted to BJP for a while and joined Congress again.  He joined JD (S) in the presence of the party supremo H D Deve Gowda and other leaders. 

Congress
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
JD(S)

