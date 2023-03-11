Congress leader A Manju joins JD(S)

Senior Congress leader and former minister A Manju, who represented the Arkalgud constituency (Hassan district) in the Legislative Assembly, joined JD(S) on Saturday.

This development has cleared the rumours about the confusion of the JD(S) candidate in Arkalagud as sitting MLA A T Ramaswamy is moving away from the party.

Sources confirmed that A Manju will contest the forthcoming assembly election from Arakalagud. Manju, originally a Congressman, shifted to BJP for a while and joined Congress again. He joined JD (S) in the presence of the party supremo H D Deve Gowda and other leaders.