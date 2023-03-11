Congress leader Dhruvanarayana dies of heart attack at 62

Cong leader Dhruvanarayana dies of heart attack at 62

The mortal remains were kept for public viewing at the Congress Bhavana near Railway station in Mysuru till Saturday evening

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 11 2023, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 03:30 ist
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president and former Chamarajanagar MP R Dhruvanarayana.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president and former Chamarajanagar MP R Dhruvanarayana (62) passed away following a heart attack here on Saturday morning.

He is survived by wife D Veena and sons D Darshan and D Dhiren.

According to family sources, Dhruvanarayana complained of chest pain. He called up the doctor to inform that he had chest pain and would reach the hospital around 6 am on Saturday.  He suffered a heart attack at the hospital around 6.45 am and breathed his last.

The mortal remains were kept for public viewing at the Congress Bhavana near Railway station in Mysuru till Saturday evening. The cremation will be held at his native Heggavadi on Sunday afternoon. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the Congress leader’s last rites would be performed with state honours.

The Congress Prajadwani Yatre, scheduled for Saturday, at Ramanagar segment of KPCC president D K Shivakumar, was cancelled following his death. A condolence meeting was held at KPCC office in Bengaluru at 11 am.

Dhruvanarayana was Lok Sabha Member (MP) from Chamarajanagar Scheduled Caste (SC) reserved constituency in 2009 and 2014. He had lost  to V Srinivas Prasad of the BJP in 2019. He shot to fame with his maiden electoral win in 2004 Assembly election from Santhemarahalli (SC reserved), where he defeated former minister B Rachaiah’s son A R Krishnamurthy (JD-S) by just one vote. He was re-elected to the Assembly in 2008 from Kollegal (SC) constituency.

Condolence 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “Saddened by the sudden demise of former MP Shri R Dhruvanarayan. A hard-working & humble grassroots leader, he was a champion of social justice who rose through the ranks of NSUI & Youth Congress. His passing is a huge loss to the Congress party. My condolences to his family.”

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, his predecessor B S Yediyurappa, KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah among others condoled the death of Dhruvanarayana.

