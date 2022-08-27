Congress leader Siddaramaiah's brother Ramegowda passes away

Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah's younger brother Ramegowda passed away late on Friday due to health issues.
Ramegowda was 64.
He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.
The final rites will be held at his native village Siddaramanahundi on Saturday.
Political leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, condoled his death.
