Congress leader Siddaramaiah's brother Ramegowda passes away

He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mysuru

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 27 2022, 07:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2022, 07:48 ist
Ramegowda. Credit: Special arrangement

Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah's younger brother Ramegowda passed away late on Friday due to health issues.

Ramegowda was 64.

He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

The final rites will be held at his native village Siddaramanahundi on Saturday.

Political leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, condoled his death.

