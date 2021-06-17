Congress looks to encash on BJP infighting in Karnataka

Hoping to cash in on the infighting in the ruling BJP in Karnataka, the Congress high command has asked Karnataka leaders to launch a statewide campaign against both the state and central governments.

The All India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal has asked KPCC president D K Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to spearhead protests across the state against the rising fuel and edible oil prices and inept handling of the Covid-19 pandemic by the BJP-led central and state governments.

Anticipating a mid-term poll due to discord within BJP state unit, the Congress leadership also asked its sitting MLAs and elected representatives to visit their constituencies and extend help to those who suffered due to the Covid-19, a senior leader in Congress told DH.