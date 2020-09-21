Congress MLA B K Sangamesh tests positive for Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 21 2020, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2020, 22:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Congress MLA B K Sangamesh and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus and been admitted to a private hospital here, the legislator said on Monday. "Me and my wife were found positive for coronavirus.

We are asymptomatic but we rushed to Bengaluru and got ourselves admitted to the Manipal Hospital here," Sangamesh, representing Bhadravathi constituency, told PTI. They tested positive for the virus on Sunday, he said. Several legislators, including ministers, have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state. 

