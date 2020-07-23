Congress names chairmen of KPCC departments, cells

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
Former minister Priyank Kharge was on Thursday appointed as the chairman of the Information Technology and Data Cell of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Former Parliamentarian B L Shankar and V R Sudarshan were appointed Chairman and Co-Chairman of the Media and Communication Department of the KPCC.

Senior leaders V S Ugrappa and Ponnanna were appointed Chairmen of the Legal Reforms Department and Legal, Human Rights and RTI Department respectively.

Former Minister K J George will be incharge of Congress Party assets and properties across the state, while Ramalinga Reddy will be incharge of party’s assets and properties in Bengaluru city.

The appointments were approved by Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday.

