Congress not giving valid reasons for their demand to ban RSS: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said it is unfortunate that Congress, especially the leader of opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah, is asking for a ban on a nationalist organization like RSS.

Speaking to media persons at his Hubballi residence on Friday, the chief minister said that Congress, today, is not in a position to ask the Central Government as to why it banned the PFI.

"In turn, they are demanding a ban on RSS without giving valid reasons for it. RSS has been at the forefront of inculcating nationalism among people and built several organisations for the poor, and orphans among others. Even at the time of a natural disaster, the members of the organisation strive to provide relief," Bommai said.

Moreover, Bommai said, it was during the Congress government that Siddaramaiah had withdrawn several cases against the members of PFI. To hide their failure, the Congress party is now demanding a ban on RSS, he said.