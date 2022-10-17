Congress president election: Rahul Gandhi, 39 others to vote in Ballari

Cong prez election: Rahul, 39 others to vote in Ballari

  • Oct 17 2022, 00:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2022, 04:36 ist

As many as 538 delegates will vote in Karnataka for the Congress presidential election on Monday.

Of these, 40 delegates including party leader Rahul Gandhi will exercise their franchise in Ballari, where they are presently as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. 

The delegates voting in Ballari include five from the state - AICC general secretary incharge of communications Jairam Ramesh, Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh, Bellary MLA B Nagendra, Indian Youth Congress president B V Srinivas and former MP V S Ugrappa. The rest are from outside the state.     

A total of 498 delegates belonging to the state will exercise their franchise at the KPCC office in Bengaluru. 

Former minister Shamanuru Shivashankarappa and former speaker Kagodu Thimmappa are the oldest voters from the state, while party spokesperson Aishwarya Mahadev is one of the youngest voters from the state. 

