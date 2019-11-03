Congress protest against Centre on Nov 11 in Bengaluru

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 03 2019, 22:25pm ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2019, 00:52am ist
KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao

Condemning the anti-people policies of the Central government and the poor economic situation of the country, the state Congress unit will stage a massive protest in Bengaluru on November 11. 

Addressing a press meet, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao pulled up the Centre for the economic policies of the Modi government, which was antithetical to the interests of the common man. “At such a juncture, signing the free trade agreement will only deteriorate the existing economic situation,” he said.

Gundu Rao said that the country was staring at the highest unemployment rate post-independence. To make matters worse, private investment too is the lowest in 16 years, he said.

Alleging that the Central government was withholding information about the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, he said that the Congress was opposed to the move and would raise awareness among the people against the same.

