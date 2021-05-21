Congress responsible for spike in Covid cases: Kateel

Congress responsible for spike in Covid cases: Nalin Kumar Kateel

He alleged that Congress leaders spread a canard that the Covid vaccine is ineffective

DHNS 
DHNS , Kalaburagi,
  • May 21 2021, 16:16 ist
  • updated: May 21 2021, 16:18 ist
Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel. Credit: DH File Photo

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Friday reiterated that the nasty politics of Congress is responsible for a spike in Covid cases in the country. 

Speaking to media persons at Kalaburagi Airport here, he alleged that the Congress leaders spread a canard that the Covid vaccine is ineffective and will reduce masculinity. Because of which people hesitated to receive the jab. resulting in the upward trajectory of the infections and deaths. 

Concurring former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy's statement that Congress took up a malicious campaign against the vaccine, Kateel alleged that the grand-old party has systematically misled people as for as vaccine is concerned. Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the people by receiving the jab in February. But, the people did not come forward to receive the jab till May.

Congress leaders are now shedding tears that the vaccine is out of stock, he said

Legislative Assembly Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah will do the same what the party high-command will do. The people will not tolerate such an attitude just for power. Because of this reason, the Siddaramaiah lost Varuna Assembly Constituency. The people of the Badami segment will give a befitting reply if he fails to rectify his behavior, Kateel told.

H D Kumaraswamy
Congress
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Nalin Kumar Kateel

