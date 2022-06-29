Congress survey shows pain points ahead of 2023 polls

A sentiment survey commissioned by the Congress has discovered “a strong, big red flag” that the Ahinda cohort could drift away from the party if corrective measures are not taken, according to a senior leader aware of the matter.

The survey was carried out by Mindshare Analytics, the company Congress has roped in to help the party’s 2023 election campaign. Findings of the survey were presented to top party leaders by the company’s chief Sunil Kanugolu.

“There’s a strong, big red flag... if you don’t pull our act together, the Ahinda will look for an alternative,” the senior leader told DH, citing the survey.

Ahinda is the Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits, whose support will be crucial for the Congress.

Also Read | Month-long ‘Siddaramotsava’ to boost ex-CM’s image

SWOT analysis

According to this leader, the survey was like a strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis, coupled with insights on the prospects of candidates, who will contest the next election.

Apparently, the survey showed that polarisation has taken place due to back-to-back ideological issues such as the hijab, halal, loudspeakers and so on. “We need to reassure minorities that we’re with them,” the leader said. “The BJP has Hindutva. What do we have? What is the narrative that we will build? Some corrective measures have been recommended.”

The worry within the Congress is that the likes of SDPI and AIMIM could eat into the party’s Muslim vote base. It is said that Mangalore MLA U T Khader will face a tough fight from the SDPI next year. “But, I have no such feedback,” Khader told DH. “I’m focussing on development and harmony in my constituency. I’m sure my constituency will protect its secular identity.”

OBCs scattering

Among Dalits, the SC (Left) is said to have moved away from the Congress while the OBCs are also scattering, with the BJP looking to make inroads.

But, not everything in the survey is negative. “The route is good enough for the year ahead. Our position has improved since March,” the leader said. “The BJP didn’t pace communal issues well and ended up overdoing things. That might help us,” the leader said.

While Siddaramaiah is seemingly trying to keep the Ahinda intact, projecting him as the chief ministerial face is a tricky affair. “In north Karnataka, the gains we make on the OBC votes will be lost with the Lingayats. Down south, the Vokkaligas may move away,” a Congress leader said.