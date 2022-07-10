Cong talking about terrorism is laughable: Joshi

Congress talking about terrorism is laughable: Pralhad Joshi

He was reacting to Congress attacking the BJP for 'close links' with terrorists

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 10 2022, 20:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2022, 20:55 ist
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said the Congress was responsible for terrorism in India and laughed off the party's news conferences targeting the BJP on the issue. 

"It's laughable that the Congress is addressing news conferences in the entire country on terrorism. It was the Congress and its politics that resulted in terrorism in the country," Joshi told reporters on the sidelines of a BJP event here. 

He was reacting to Congress attacking the BJP for "close links" with terrorists citing reports that one of the Udaipur tailor's killers was a saffron party worker among others. 

Joshi claimed that India had seen "Congress-sponsored" terrorism. "Their appeasement politics was so much that when the terrorists of Delhi's Batla House encounter died, the then super prime minister Sonia Gandhi shed tears. This was announced by Congress leaders themselves," Joshi said. "They are the ones who sought Pakistan's support to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The tukde-tukde gang that supported Afzal Guru...it's funny such people are talking about terrorism," he said. 

Joshi said the terror attacks near the BJP's Malleswaram office, the Chinnaswamy stadium, Sarojini Market in Delhi and in Mumbai happened when the Congress was in power. "Today, there's no terrorism. So, the Congress isn't able to carry out its vote-bank politics," he said. 

Labeling Congress as "big terrorists", Joshi also brought up the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. "Congress is a shelter for terrorists," he said. 

'Siddaramotsava'

Joshi took a dig at Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah's 75th birthday bash at Davangere on August 3. "The more Siddaramotsava they do, the better for us. We wish them well," Joshi said, suggesting that the birthday event would divide the Congress. "We're already seeing what's happening with (former Kolar MP) KH Muniyappa. This (birthday event) is an attempt to drown (KPCC president) DK Shivakumar," he said.

