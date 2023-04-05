Congress to continue its attack on Modi: DKS

'Why does the BJP want Modi to seek votes? Where are the state BJP leaders?'

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 05 2023, 22:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 23:50 ist
Congress state unit president D K Shivakumar. Credit: PTI Photo

Disputing media reports that the Congress has instructed its leaders not to speak against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the election campaign in Karnataka, Congress state unit president D K Shivakumar said that no such instruction was given.

"It is wrong news. No such instruction was given," Shivakumar told the media here.

"If the BJP is seeking votes in the name of Modi, then it indicates that the state leaders have lost face before the people of Karnataka. Why does the BJP want Modi to seek votes? Where are the state BJP leaders? That means, people of the state have lost their faith in the state BJP leaders," he said.

Read | Kichcha Sudeep confirms he will campaign for Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

There was a media report that the Congress had given instructions to its leaders to refrain from attacking Modi to avoid debate on Hindutva-versus-secularism during the poll period.

On film actor Sudeep extending support to Chief Minister Basavaraj during the election campaign, Shivakumar said, "Sudeep is also a friend of mine. He is free to extend his support to the BJP. May be the BJP-ruled government and the state government pressured him to support the BJP."

To a question why Sudeep met him recently, Shivakumar said, "Sudeep also met me earlier. It was to discuss personal issues, not politics."

