Congress to deploy seniors to assess bypoll readiness

The Congress will deploy senior leaders as observers for each of the 17 Assembly constituencies where byelections may be held due to the disqualification of the incumbent legislators.

The decision was taken at a meeting where senior party leaders Siddaramaiah, M Veerappa Moily, K H Muniyappa, R V Deshpande, K Rahman Khan, among others, discussed the byelections.

“We are forming teams for each of the 17 constituencies. One senior leader will immediately visit the constituencies to review the party’s position in terms of organisation. These teams headed by senior leaders will take necessary steps to strengthen the party,” Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao told reporters.

The leaders also discussed how the disqualified legislators can be defeated legally. “Those who have betrayed the party should be taught a lesson. We have discussed what our stand should be in the Supreme Court,” Rao said.

Rao also hit out at the BJP for “still trying” to lure Congress and JD(S) legislators. “When BJP's Lingayat MLAs went to Yediyurappa seeking ministerial positions, he asked them if the 15 disqualified MLAs should consume poison. This makes it clear that the rebels were lured with ministerial offers,” he pointed out.

Asked if the Congress will form an alliance with the JD(S) for the bypolls, Rao was noncommittal. “At our end, we’re working to strengthen our organisation and motivate our workers in these constituencies. The rest is up to our high command.”