Congress to expel those who contest as rebels in MLC polls: D K Shivakumar

KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Monday warned that those workers who will contest as rebels against the official candidates in the ensuing Legislative Council polls from local bodies will be expelled from the party.

Speaking to reporters at the airport in Kalaburagi, he said the party will field candidates in 20 constituencies across the state and ]only one candidate in dual-member constituencies.

Reiterating that there are no factions in the party, Shivakumar said there is only one team that is Congress. "The BJP leaders are speaking daily about Congress as they can't get proper sleep."

"On the letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by contractors, he demanded a high-level probe into it. We will also meet the governor after filing nomination papers for the ensuing legislative council."

The BJP government in Karnataka is the most corrupt in the nation, Shivakumar alleged.

He also urged the government to give compensation to the rain-hit people and also release funds to take up relief works.

