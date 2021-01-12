Congress to invite applications for Taluk Panchayat, Zilla Parishad poll tickets

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar has said that the party would invite applications from aspirants of party ticket in forthcoming Zilla, Taluk Panchayat and municipal corporation elections.

Speaking after inaugurating Belagavi division “Sankalp Samavesh” organised by the KPCC in Hubballi on Monday, Shivakumar stated that organisational skills, experience, service to the party’s growth and other abilities of the aspirants would be considered while giving the party ticket.

“I will also tour the state to identify people’s problems. Performance of office-bearers of different units will also be assessed. Training for the party leaders will be arranged, and they will be asked to identify issues on which an agitation can be launched,” he said.

He said the Congress would organise “Raj Bhavan Chalo” in Bengaluru on January 20 to express solidarity with the farmers’ agitation in Delhli.

“A massive protest rally will be taken taken out from Freedom Park to Raj Bhavan, in which Congress leaders and workers from all places across the State will participate, Shivakumar added.