Congress's Mekedatu padayatra sees third FIR; one more MLA tests Covid-19 positive

It was day four of the Congress’s Mekedatu foot march on Wednesday as party leaders walked from Chikkanahalli to Ramanagara, a distance of 15 km, while the police registered a third FIR naming 63 party leaders for violating Covid-19 curbs.

Former minister and Gauribidanur MLA N H Shivashankara Reddy, who took part in the Congress’s Mekedatu foot march, has isolated himself at home after testing positive for Covid-19. In a social media post, Reddy said he tested positive in a rapid antigen test. Congress leaders H M Revanna and C M Ibrahim also tested positive earlier this week.

The third FIR is in connection with defying Covid-19 curbs during the foot march on Tuesday. The FIR names D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, D K Suresh, S Ravi, R Dhruvanarayana, Tanveer Sait, Anil Chikmadu, H C Mahadevappa, Yathindra Siddaramaiah and others.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said Covid-19 cases in Ramanagara and Mandya increased because of the Congress’s march. “There are many leaders who have tested positive, but they are not revealing it,” he claimed.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said the march has been successful so far. “It will be successful on January 19, the last day, as well,” he said.

On Thursday, the foot march is scheduled to reach Bidadi from Ramanagara. On Friday, the march will enter Kengeri. The police have even prepared an alternative route for motorists on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

H D Kumaraswamy mocks march

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy mocked the Congress’s march by calling it “Omicron Jathre” while noting that the High Court had rapped the government, too. “This circus in the name of water should come to an end,” he said, adding that people are being paid to participate in the march.

