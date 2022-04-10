Cong's 'Bhagyas' never reached people: Karnataka CM

Cong's 'Bhagyas' never reached people: Karnataka CM

He was speaking at a public event at Harapanahalli in the district

DHNS
DHNS, Hosapete
  Apr 10 2022, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2022, 01:02 ist

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday that none of the ‘Bhagya’ schemes announced by the previous Congress government came out of the confines of the Vidhana Soudha and reached the common people.   

He was speaking at a public event at Harapanahalli in the district. 

“People have seen the misgovernance of the Congress. They rejected the party in 2018, despite the several ‘Bhagyas’ that were announced,” the chief minister said. 

The five years of the Congress rule were marked by scams in hostels belonging to the social welfare department and in providing benefits to the downtrodden, he said.

