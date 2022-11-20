Conservationists urge caution over relaxation to sandalwood rules

Conservationists have welcomed the government's move to relax the rigid rules governing sandalwood cultivation, but sought a regulatory regime to ensure that big companies do not benefit at the cost of farmers.

As per existing rules, a farmer has no control over the felling, transport and marketing of a sandalwood tree even though it has grown on his/her land. First, the farmer has to wait for certification of land and tree ownership from the revenue department, following which the deputy conservator of forests will give clearance for felling.

After the felling, the forest department will transport and market the sandalwood and provide 90 per cent of the sale price to the farmer.

The government recently announced an amendment to bring about a flexible regime where farmers can sell the trees in the open market. While the new rules are yet to be announced, conservationists urged caution, noting that a regulatory regime would still be necessary to prevent exploitation of farmers.

Retired IFS officer and former environment secretary A N Yellappa Reddy said the government should underpin the relaxation with rules to ensure that farmers and not big companies benefit from the relaxations.

"We had sought reforms long ago. Considering that sandalwood can grow with other crops, the relaxations will help farmers, especially those who are finding it difficult to cultivate regular crops. However, the government should introduce a clause barring big companies from taking over large swathes of land for cultivation, as such a move will be counterproductive. It will have an impact on crop diversity and biodiversity," he said.

Noting that the government has made it easier for corporate companies to acquire farmland by introducing new laws, he said the government should come up with a clear rule to separate the two relaxations.

Another retired IFS officer said, even with the existing rules, sandalwood was being smuggled to factory centres in north and north west India.

"I have urged the forest department, forest secretary and the Institute of Wood Science and Technology to take precautionary measures," he said.

Karnataka, once the capital of sandalwood production, has lagged behind with farmers showing reluctance to cultivate the tree.

Last year, the state produced about 18 tonnes of sandalwood. The government wants to double the production in the near future.

Relaxation with riders: dept

Officials in the forest department, however, clarified that the liberal regime doesn't mean doing away with all rules.

Additional principal chief conservator of forests (forest resource management) P C Ray said the amendment was aimed at enhancing convenience of farmers, while not losing control over the resource itself.

"The permit system is not revoked, but only relaxed. For instance, clearance from the revenue authorities will happen automatically, if the land and tree are reflected in the farmer's RTC records. If the tree is in grant land, the revenue department will step in for verification. Permit for felling and transport are already under Sakala. It will be further streamlined," he said.

He said the biggest reform was in classification and marketing of sandalwood.

"The classification of sandalwood will be reduced from 18 to six categories," he said.