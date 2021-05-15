Consider advocates as frontline workers: AAB

The Advocates’ Association Bengaluru (AAB) has submitted a representation to the government requesting to consider advocates as frontline workers. The association has also requested the chief minister to grant Rs 30 lakh as compensation for the advocates who succumbed to Covid-19.

“The entire legal fraternity, especially the advocates across the country and the state, have toiled day in and day out to ensure that the administration of justice does not come to a standstill. In this pursuit of selfless sacrifice and public service, many advocates not only contracted the virus, but also tragically succumbed to it,” the representation stated.

A P Ranganath, president of AAB, said many advocates are in dire financial crisis and are not able to afford basic living expenses.

“I also request you to provide free treatment in all the hospitals for the members of the Bench, the Bar and Court staff. Further, the government must immediately release funds to be dispersed for advocates in dire financial distress,” he said.