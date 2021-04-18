Consider appointing panel of eminent people to monitor Covid-19 treatment: Karnataka HC

The High Court on Saturday asked the government to consider appointing a committee of eminent persons for supervising the management of Covid-19 patients.

A special division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar said such a committee will boost the public confidence in the steps being taken by the administration.

The bench said that the committee can ensure effective monitoring of treatment to patients and also to deal with grievances.

“The government should therefore consider of appointing a committee consisting of retired judge of the Apex court or this court (High Court), retired senior civil servant who has held the post of Chief Secretary, IPS officer who has held the high post such as DGP, retired officer of the rank of Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Department or the Central excise etc. and eminent persons in the city of Bengaluru with repute,” the bench said. The matter has been posted to Thursday for further consideration.

Noting that on Thursday daily number of Covid-19 positive cases in Bengaluru crossed 10,000, the bench directed BBMP to start public awareness campaign on a massive scale.

The court said the campaign will include steps to be taken, right from approaching a recognised laboratory for sample testing.

“Moreover, BBMP will have to ensure that after the test result of a person is received as Covid-19 positive, the concerned authorities of BBMP shall immediately contact the concerned patient. This direction is required to be issued as it is pointed out across the bar that even 24 hours after the test results, no one from the BBMP approached the concerned patient,” the court said.

The bench also directed the government to ensure strict adherence to norms on the day of results of byelections to Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency and two Assembly constituencies.

The government informed the court that there is no shortage of Remdesivir medicine in the state and the total stock available at different levels is 35,821 vials and order has been placed for an additional 70,000 vials.

So far, a total of 55,000 vials have been supplied since January 1, 2021, to various government hospitals in the state.

The court pointed out that the information about the availability shall be published so that the relatives of the patient can contact the nodal officer, appointed at every private hospital, in the event they are unable to procure the medicine.