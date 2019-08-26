Conspiracy to shut Indira canteens, alleges Gundu Rao

KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao has alleged conspiracy to shut down pro-people schemes such as Indira canteens launched by former chief minister Siddaramaiah after BS Yediyurappa led State government ordered a probe on the subsidies provided to these canteens.

He has also warned that the party would hit the streets if the State government decided to stop the pro-poor scheme. "Indira canteen is very popular among labourers and other economically weaker sections. That is why BJP is planning to stop it," he charged.

The State government has already announced that it wouldn't provide funds for Indira canteens and has asked BBMP to foot the bill. The party is gathering information on the changes the State government is planning to implement and will hit the streets against anti-people moves of the State government, he said.

Targetting chief minister B S Yediyurappa, Rao said that though he had promised to not pursue 'politics of hate' Yediyurappa was toeing the BJP agenda with such politics even in Karnataka. Yediyurappa's decisions such a probe regarding TenderSURE roads, Nagarotthana funds and delaying the BBMP budget was malicious in nature, he accused, adding that such decisions had stagnated development works in city limits.

Earlier in the day, the State government had instituted a probe against two agencies managing Indira canteens which received a monthly subsidy of 6.78 cr.