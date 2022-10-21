Constable sentenced to life imprisonment for abetting suicide of minor

Cop imprisoned for life for abetting suicide of minor

A case was registered against him in 2015 at Ullal police station following a complaint filed by the mother of the minor, after which he was suspended

Naina J A
Naina J A
  • Oct 21 2022, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2022, 15:24 ist

A constable was sentenced to life imprisonment for abetting the suicide of a 17-year-old girl by an additional district and sessions (POCSO) court.

The convict, Praveen Salian of Siddarthnagara in Bajpe, was serving as a constable in the District Armed Reserve.

He had come in contact with the victim in 2015 through Facebook and later via phone and other social media. The girl in her death note stated that Praveen was responsible for her death. He had threatened and blackmailed her by stating that he would commit suicide and ruin her reputation in case if she failed to give him Rs 1 lakh.

A case was registered against him in 2015 at Ullal police station following a complaint filed by the mother of the minor, after which he was suspended.

Praveen is sentenced to undergo life imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs 10,000 for the offence punishable under IPC section 305 (abettment of suicide). He was further sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of three years and pay a fine of Rs 1,000 for an offense punishable under Section 12 of the Pocso Act. Both sentences of imprisonment will run concurrently, the court ordered.

 

Mangaluru
Suicide
Abetment of Suicide
Pocso

