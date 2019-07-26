Constituencies of rebel MLAs got most funds

When 15 MLAs from the formerly ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition decided to rebel against their parties and resign from their posts, the leadership of the state was hit with a shock that culminated in the fall of the coalition government.

However, a media report shows that at least some of these MLAs had little reason to resign if economic conditions are taken to consideration as their constituencies got the most funds from the state's pockets.

A report on the Economic Times says that constituencies of R Ramalinga Reddy (BTM Layout), Munirathna (RR Nagar), K Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi Layout) were among those who got a significant portion of Karnataka's funds between FY13 and FY18.

The highest allocation was to RR Nagar (Rs 1,273 crore) followed by Yeshwanthpur (Rs 924 crore), KR Puram (Rs 908 crore) and BTM Layout (Rs 868 crore). Ramalinga Reddy has since withdrawn his resignation, but some of the remaining rebels have been disqualified and the rest face an uncertain fate.

Conversely, constituencies like Mahadevapura, Basavanagudi, Chamarajpet, Rajajinagar and Anekal are among those who received significantly lesser funds over the last 6 years.