Constitution is in peril: Mallikarjun Kharge

The Constitution, the foundation of the democratic system is in peril. The right of asking questions is being taken away. If this trend is not stopped, it means we will do injustice to the country, said senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

Speaking at a felicitation programme organised in his honour at the Sammelana here on Thursday, he said the generation next will not forgive us if we do not raise our voice to preserve democracy and the Constitution.

"No one should resort to shatter the dreams of Dr B R Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel," Kharge said.

By implementing the CAA and NRC, the democratic system is being destroyed, he rued.