'Construction of park near Kabini Dam to start this yr'

Construction of park near Kabini Dam to start this year: CM Bommai

The CM was speaking to reporters during his visit to the dam to offer bagina

Kandya Ranjith
Kandya Ranjith,
  Jul 20 2022, 15:09 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Wednesday, said that the construction of a park which has been planned near Kabini Dam would commence this year. 

He said there is a little confusion, about whether the works should be taken up by the state government or under the public-private partnership. The confusion will be solved soon and the works will commence this year itself, he said.

The CM also said, for H D Kote taluk, which is the backward district, the government has implemented several programmes and more programmes will be introduced, he said.

Karnataka News
basavaraj bommai
India News
Kabini

