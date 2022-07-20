Construction of park near Kabini Dam to start this year: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Wednesday, said that the construction of a park which has been planned near Kabini Dam would commence this year.

The CM was speaking to reporters during his visit to the dam to offer bagina.

He said there is a little confusion, about whether the works should be taken up by the state government or under the public-private partnership. The confusion will be solved soon and the works will commence this year itself, he said.

The CM also said, for H D Kote taluk, which is the backward district, the government has implemented several programmes and more programmes will be introduced, he said.