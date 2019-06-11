Contaminated water: 47 take ill

At least 47 people fell sick after consuming contaminated water at a tanda in Gudur (SA) village in Jewargi taluk on Tuesday.

Sources said a few parts of the taluk had received good rainfall in the last one week. The residents consumed water from a borewell. Soon, they began complaining of vomiting and loose motion. They were admitted at the taluk hospital in Jewargi and are being treated. At least five people were admitted to the hospital on Monday and 42 on Tuesday. Taluk Health Officer Dr Siddu Patil said that the residents are recuperating.